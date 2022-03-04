VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 8.1% Higher

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. 42,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,309,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $460.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

