VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 8.1% Higher

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. 42,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,309,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $460.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
