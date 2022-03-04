VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,362,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,772,895 shares.The stock last traded at $0.42 and had previously closed at $0.26.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $734.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
