VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,362,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,772,895 shares.The stock last traded at $0.42 and had previously closed at $0.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $734.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in VEON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

