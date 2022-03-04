Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

In related news, insider Ross Portaro acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,000 over the last three months. 44.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 108.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

