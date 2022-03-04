Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 5.14 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market cap of £71.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

