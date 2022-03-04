Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.02.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

