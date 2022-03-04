Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

