Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

VAXX stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14. Vaxxinity has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000.

