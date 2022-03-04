Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.
Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.22.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
