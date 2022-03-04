Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after buying an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

