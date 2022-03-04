VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 63,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 747,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,102,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

