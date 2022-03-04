VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 92,090 shares.The stock last traded at $96.70 and had previously closed at $98.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

