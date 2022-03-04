VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 92,090 shares.The stock last traded at $96.70 and had previously closed at $98.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

