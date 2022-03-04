Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.49. 73,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,782. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.