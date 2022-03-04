Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 127,647 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 127,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. Yum China makes up 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 93,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

