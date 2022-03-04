Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1,135.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $180.88. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

