Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 310,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $66.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

