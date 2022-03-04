Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,670 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PDS Biotechnology worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

