Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,165 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

