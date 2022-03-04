Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLNS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Valens alerts:

Shares of VLNS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.