V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after buying an additional 419,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in V.F. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

