UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 243,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 8,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

