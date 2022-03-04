UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UWM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

