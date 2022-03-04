UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.