Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 31559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.