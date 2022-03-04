Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after acquiring an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

