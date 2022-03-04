Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $263,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 53.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 266.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 459,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,331,011 shares of company stock worth $27,531,111 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $15.22 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 9.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

