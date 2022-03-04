Utah Retirement Systems Buys 800 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in OneMain were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in OneMain by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 359,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

