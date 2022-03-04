Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 500 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 436,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.