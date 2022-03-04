Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

