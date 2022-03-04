Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $466,054.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UNVR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,729,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

