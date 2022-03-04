Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

UBX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 7,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

