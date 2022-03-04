United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,328 shares of company stock worth $8,527,616. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

