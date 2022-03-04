Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.50 ($39.89) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €20.50 ($23.03) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($47.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.