UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $100.58 on Monday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.