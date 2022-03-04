Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

