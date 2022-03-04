Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 2835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.55.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

