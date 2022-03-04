UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.73

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 208333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock valued at $21,575,845. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

