UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.21

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 2636123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

