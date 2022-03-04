UBS Group Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $665.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $598.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

