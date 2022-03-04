UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Trading Down 5.8%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 95,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,284,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.