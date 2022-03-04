UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.14 ($95.66).

SAX opened at €67.75 ($76.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.83 and its 200 day moving average is €69.49. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($85.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.27.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

