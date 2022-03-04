UBS Group AG Trims Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,275 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

AHCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

