UBS Group AG Sells 203,551 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

