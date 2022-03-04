UBS Group AG Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 872.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.