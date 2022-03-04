UBS Group AG Acquires 43,648 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

