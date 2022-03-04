UBS Group AG Acquires 101,041 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,041 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

