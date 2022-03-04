UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,654 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Northrop Grumman worth $104,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $449.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $295.16 and a 12-month high of $457.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

