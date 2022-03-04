UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,269 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $99,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

