UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $101,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

