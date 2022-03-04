UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $87,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,273,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,879,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

