UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Citizens Financial Group worth $106,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

